LOUISVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An East Tennessee VFW Post, that lost part of its roof in a storm, now has a new roof over its head.

POST 51-54 in Blount County, also a gathering place for veterans, was damaged during a summer storm in August 2022. The veterans have been working to rebuild the roof, however, a construction company decided to help their East Tennessee veterans in their time of need.

(WATE Staff)

McGuire Roofing and Construction stepped up to repair the leaky and damaged roof by using their hammers, nails and shingles. A worker heard about the incident, and the company owner Tucker McGuire decided to take on the challenge, to fix the roof.

Workers ripped off the old part of the roof and then got it up to code with the proper lining. They finished the process by laying the new shingles.

Those half dozen McGuire Roofing workers have been busy replacing the roof in a day that the veterans have been trying to do for eight months.

“We like to help out veterans, first responders, schools any way we can give back,” McGuire said. “This helps the whole VFW the whole group of guys get it back in the same shape it used to be or maybe better than before.”

Post 51-54 was built 75 years old, while the roof is now repaired — to make the remodel from the storm and water damage complete — they still need to finish the ceiling inside and the flooring.