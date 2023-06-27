UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — Since the beginning, things have been tough for both Frencesca and her mother Kathie.

Frencesca was born with pulmonary fibrosis, a condition that covered her lungs with holes. She was supposed to be listed for a transplant at age seven with the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia when she suddenly got “better.”

“So, from the ages of 7 to 28, I was relatively healthy,” explained Frencesca Greco-Magee, “I lived my life, and then 2019 came around and I got very, very sick, very fast.”

That’s when her journey for a lung transplant officially began. Frencesca and her mother were referred to several doctors, and she was eventually double-listed on the transplant list at both Columbia Presbyterian in New York City, and the University of Pennsylvania, where she was told the chances of receiving a transplant would be higher, but…

“There were no offers with Pennsylvania at all once I was listed, but we had three dry runs,” said Frencesca.

Her mother, Kathie Taillon, jumped in, “We had three dry runs,” she said, “and dry runs are like, you get the call, you have to get to the hospital between four to six hours – because the organ has to get transplanted within that time – and they prep you, get you ready to go, they do all the pre-testing…”

“And then literally they will come in at the final moment where, you’re supposed to be getting wheeled back to the operating room and they say, ‘Oh, well, unfortunately, the lungs are not viable, your transplant has been canceled,’” explained Frencesca.

“After all that, New York and Pennsylvania said, ‘Look, we really think you should head down to Duke,’” said Kathie.

“They have a bigger pool of where they extend to get lungs and organs down there, so you have a better chance.” Kathie Taillon (Frencesca’s Mother)

But Frencesca said she did not want to go to Duke because she knew it meant moving to North Carolina and leaving her family in Utica behind; A community that was so good to her back in 2021, even throwing her a benefit before she left at the Elks Lodge.

And while it was an incredibly tough decision, it’s one Frencesca knew she had to make.

The Best Nest Corporation found them a place to live, and from March to May of 2022, Frencesca waited and waited for the perfect donor…a wait that took a mental toll.

“I was over it,” explained Frencesca, “I was like, I don’t want to be here, I want to go home. I’ll just stay listed with New York and UPenn, and that’ll be the end of it.”

At that time, Frencesca never could have known that the call she had been waiting and praying for was just a few hours away.

“And then literally five hours later on May 11th, at the 11th hour, my mom actually received the call,” Frencesca said with a smile, “they said, ‘We have a potential match – can you be here tomorrow morning by seven o’clock?”

“So, we were there for about five and a half hours, they did the prepping, you know, the same routine, the prepping,” laughed Frencesca and Kathie.”

“I was already used to that from before,” added Frencesca, “and then when I saw the surgeon come in my room, I knew that it was going to happen.”

But the story doesn’t end there. She wouldn’t know it yet, but her new set of lungs would also come with a new family in Maryville, Tennesseee.

A few months after receiving the transplant, Frencesca decided to write to her donor family, and she then received a letter back. But thanks to a little internet sleuthing, a deeper connection was eventually made with donor Bradley’s parents, Vicki and Tony Mainor.

“We had to go back down to Duke because I have to, you know, do my one-year follow-up,” said Frencesca.

“And then Vicki had said, ‘Well, it’s also Mother’s Day, and if it’s okay with you and Frencesca, I would be honored to spend Mother’s Day weekend with you guys,’” explained Kathie.

“And when we met them, I mean, when I hugged them for the first time…obviously it was very overwhelming, and I was kind of in a state of shock, but then like 10 minutes later, it was like we had known them forever,” said Frencesca.

“There was no awkwardness!” added Kathie, “It wasn’t like, okay, who are these people?”

“We hung out with them for four days at Duke.”

Frencesca jumped in, “And I didn’t just look at them as like, Tony and Vicki, my donor’s parents…I looked at them as Tony and Vicki, these new, beautiful people that are a part of my life.”

“They were selfless and allowed their son to be an organ donor, which allowed me to live.” Frencesca Greco-Magee

From that point on, they were instantly family.

“And I’ve said to multiple people, if I had to pick anyone to be my donor, it would’ve been Bradley,” she said.

“When we went and we met Kathie and our sweet Frencesca – and I hugged her – I felt right about making the decision we did about him being an organ donor,” said Bradley’s mother, Vicki Mainor.

“I was at peace with that, knowing that he was gonna do what he was gonna do at his afterlife,” she said, “but when we hugged Frencesca, this part of us – Tony and I both talked about it that night – oh, it was just a peace.”

“It was something that, for us, it was meant to be.”

And remember when Frencesca said that if she could pick anyone to be her donor, it would be Bradley?

“We love her spirit,” added Vicki, “we love her givingness.”

“Bradley’s lungs have went to the person that we would’ve chosen anyway, ‘cause she’s someone so similar to Bradley in so many ways.” Vicki Mainor (Bradley’s Mother)

“She’s so loving and giving toward people, and that’s what Bradley was to us and our family,” she said, “he was that way.”

To learn more about organ donation, please visit Donate Life America. Just 1 person can save 8 lives through organ donation.