WALLAND, Tenn. (WATE) — An elementary school in Blount County was briefly evacuated Friday morning as firefighters were called to the scene.

The Blount County Fire Department arrived at Walland Elementary School around 8:30 a.m. Friday. No flames were found at the school.

According to Fire Chief Doug McClanahan, firefighters believe smoke from a nearby controlled burn is believed to have drifted into the school.

Students were let back into the school around 9 a.m. No injuries were reported.

“As a safety precaution, Walland Elementary was evacuated due to a smoke smell,” Amanda Vance, Blount County Schools spokesperson, told WATE 6 On Your Side. “All students were safe and accounted for. Our building has been cleared by the fire department. The smoke smell was from a brush fire in the area. All students have returned to class and will resume their regularly scheduled day.”

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated.