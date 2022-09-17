ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — One person is dead after a Saturday morning car crash on Alcoa Highway according to police.

The Alcoa Police Department responded to a fatal car crash on Alcoa Highway around 10:30 a.m. The crash slowed traffic on the north bound lanes of the highway.

According to police, one person in the crash has died, but their identity has not yet been released.

The Investigation into the accident is ongoing.

the Alcoa Police Department, Alcoa Fire Department, and AMR responded to the crash.