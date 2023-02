MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A person is dead after a train crash in Blount County on Monday, according to Blount County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Marian O’Briant.

The collision happened involving a train along Big Springs Road around 5:40 p.m.

Law enforcement has been on the scene of the crash. The person has not been identified.

WATE is working to get more information about the crash.