ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — The Alcoa Police Department is asking for help to identify a suspect involved in an armed robbery of an Alcoa business that happened on Friday.

According to the police department, an individual walked into a business and demanded money at gunpoint. The suspect then left the scene in a black SUV. Alcoa Police said the vehicle used in the incident is no longer involved.

The department said the person was armed with a black handgun and should be considered armed and dangerous.

(Alcoa Police Department)

The department also shared photos that appear to be taken from security footage. Notably, the pictured suspect appeared to be wearing a hooded camo jacket and dark pants. The suspect’s face cannot be seen in the photos, but photos do show the suspect’s hands

Anyone with information is asked to contact Alcoa Police detectives or use the anonymous crime hotline at 865-380-4715.