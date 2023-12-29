ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — The Alcoa Police Department is asking for help to identify a suspect involved in an armed robbery of an Alcoa business that happened on Friday.
According to the police department, an individual walked into a business and demanded money at gunpoint. The suspect then left the scene in a black SUV. Alcoa Police said the vehicle used in the incident is no longer involved.
The department said the person was armed with a black handgun and should be considered armed and dangerous.
The department also shared photos that appear to be taken from security footage. Notably, the pictured suspect appeared to be wearing a hooded camo jacket and dark pants. The suspect’s face cannot be seen in the photos, but photos do show the suspect’s hands
This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app or sign up for our email alerts for updates.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Alcoa Police detectives or use the anonymous crime hotline at 865-380-4715.