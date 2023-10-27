KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Maryville Police were able to stop an attempted bank robbery on Friday and take one person into custody.

Officers responded to a holdup alarm call at the CBBC Bank around 10 a.m. Bank employees contacted 911 and confirmed the robbery was in progress.

According to an MPD release, police arrived at the scene and observed a suspect wearing a face mask and sunglasses. They were taken into custody inside the bank without incident.

Police cleared the bank and swept the area to ensure the scene was secure. Nearby schools were notified and placed on lock down in accordance with Maryville Police safety protocol.

“We responded in an abundance of caution that there could be more than one until we were confident there were no other perpetrators at large,” Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp.

Juan Anders Valle of Marble, North Carolina was charged with one count of attempted aggravated robbery. He is being held on a $50,000 bond with a hearing set for October 31.

“I commend the employees of CBBC bank for their professional and calm response during this very tense situation,” Crisp said.