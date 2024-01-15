MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Maryville Electric personnel reported that a car hit a power pole on Miliinson at Oriole at approximately 11:30 AM on January 15.

The accident resulted in a broken power pole that impacted 1,400 homes. Currently, 134 homes are without power, and restoration time is estimated between 6 and 7 p.m. View the power outage map here.

Maryville Police Department responded to the crash and reported the driver of the vehicle was not injured, but the truck sustained severe damage.

The city shared that extra crews are being called in to manage the slush and snow that is sticking to the roads. It is recommended to avoid driving if possible.