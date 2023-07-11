MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Those familiar with the names of Inigo Montoya, James Gideon, and Saul Berenson may be excited to know that Emmy and Tony Award-winning actor and singer Mandy Patinkin is coming to East Tennessee later this year according to the Clayton Center for the Arts.

The Clayton Center’s website says Patinkin will be performing as a part of his “Mandy Patinkin in Concert, BEING ALIVE” tour on October 26. Season tickets went on sale June 13, and individual tickets will be on sale August 1 at 9 a.m., the Clayton Center’s website says. Ticket prices are listed as $49.50 to $87.50.

During his performance, Patinkin is anticipated to sing some of his favorite Broadway and classic American tunes as well as some of his newest recordings. He will be performing alongside pianist Adam Ben-David, who has been accompanying Patinkin in concert since 2016.

Patinkin is one of eight who are being inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame in 2023, according to Playbill. Others honored with the induction include Bebe Neuwirth, Laurie Metcalf, and Maury Yeston.

While many may know Patinkin for his roles in television, those who have closely followed his career since his 1980 debut on Broadway, according to the Clayton Center, will know him for his electrifying musical performances.

Patinkin’s website details that he won a Tony for his performance as Che in Andre Lloyd Webber’s Evita, and was nominated for his roles in Sunday In The Park With George and The Wild Party. Patinkin has also performed The Secret Garden, Falsettos, Mamaloshen, The Shadow Box, Hamlet, and Trelawney of the ‘Wells’ on Broadway. Off-Broadway, he has also performed in titles such as Paradise Found, Compulsion, Winters Tale, The Knife, The Split, and Savages.

Patinkin has also won an Emmy for his television performance in “Chicago Hope” as Dr. Jeffrey Geiger. He is well known to many in the public for his roles in “Criminal Minds,” “The Princess Bride,” “Homeland,” and “Dick Tracey.” Others may recognize him as the voice of Papa Smurf in “Smurfs: The Lost Village,” or as Hippocrates in Disney’s “Hercules”