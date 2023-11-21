Evacutions

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) — Emergency response officials announced voluntary evacuations in Blount County overnight Tuesday due to a wildfire on Rich Mountain Gap in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Townsend Fire Department has requested a voluntary evacuation for the following areas:

Lequire Rd

Lail Ln

School House Gap Rd

Rich Mountain Rd

Portions of Dry Valley Rd

Portions of Old Cades Cove Rd

Portions of Little Springs Rd

A shelter has been set up at Tuckaleechee United Methodist Church at 7322 Tuckaleechee Rd.

Townsend Elementary School also announced that it will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 21 due to wildfires in the area.

The fire began Monday amid high winds and burn bans, with the Tennessee Division of Forestry saying Monday afternoon that they are responding to reports of a fire on Rich Mountain Gap near Townsend. A GSMNP spokesperson said on Monday that the fire was estimated to be about 5-7 acres.

Residents and businesses have been sent the following message from the Townsend Police Department:

“THIS IS A MESSAGE FROM THE TOWNSEND POLICE AND FIRE DISPATCH. VOLUNTARY EVACUATION SUGGESTED FOR OCCUPANTS BETWEEN DRY VALLEY ROAD AND SCHOOL HOUSE GAP ROAD AND THE NATIONAL PARK BOUNDARY DUE TO WILDFIRE OPERATIONS IN THE NATIONAL PARK.”

Rich Mountain Gap is located in the eastern part of Blount County on the border of the park.