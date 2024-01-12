MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With strong winds and rain showers canceling school and causing power outages across East Tennessee on Friday, crews are responding to a report of a rockslide in Blount County.

Just before 2 p.m., The Blount County Sheriff’s Office shared on social media that a rockslide was reported on Calderwood Highway near the Southwest entrance of the Foothills Parkway. It is reportedly blocking the roadway.

Drivers in the area are advised to seek alternate routes.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is responding to the scene. A WATE 6 On Your Side camera crew is also headed to the area.