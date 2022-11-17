MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — To make sure everyone can have a Thanksgiving feast, Second Harvest held an onsite Thanksgiving food distribution.

The food distribution in Maryville started at 10 a.m. and ran until the food ran out. Each household that attended received the ingredients for a holiday meal. This includes turkey or ham, stuffing, canned cranberry sauce, canned fruits and vegetables, the ingredients to make pumpkin pie, and other shelf-stable items and fresh produce.

“We are so grateful to Altar’d State for sponsoring this food distribution. Without partners like Altar’d State, we would not be able to get food to our neighbors facing hunger this holiday season,” said Elaine Streno, Executive Director of Second Harvest.

Cars in line for Second Harvest’s Thanksgiving Food Distribution in Maryville (WATE)

Streno added that inflation has had a major impact on the community leaving many families in need of food. Some of the people coming to the distribution had been in line since 5 a.m. according to her.

“I don’t think people anticipated it would double and for so many families who live on the edge, this has impacted their holidays in a major way,” said Streno.

Second Harvest hopes to give food to 200 families during this distribution. For those who missed the distribution, they have several food pantries throughout East Tennessee. To find one near you, visit their website.

In 2021, Second Harvest gave out more than 22 million pounds of food through multiple feeding programs and 630 community partners.