KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A second person will now face charges in an Alcoa homicide case from 2021, investigators announced Monday.

The Alcoa Police Department said that Heidi Litton was indicted Monday in connection to the 2021 homicide case of John Willis.

Heidi Litton

Willis, 26, was found dead at Louisville home in Feb. 2021. Steven Greene pleaded guilty to criminal homicide in May 2023, according to a release.

Litton was taken to Blount County Correctional Facility and is being held on a $1,000,000.00 bond.

The charges in the indictment were not immediately available.