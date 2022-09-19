LOUISVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Maryville man was arrested after a car crash left one person dead on Topside Road in Louisville Friday, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.

THP’s preliminary report stated 46-year-old Jack Allred was driving west on Topside Road near Johnston Road when he passed other cars and hit 50-year-old Kimberlee Glenn’s car from behind.

Glenn’s car went off the road to the right and hit a telephone pole. The car flipped and then landed back on the road.

Allred kept going about a mile and a half on Topside Road before stopping at the Louisville Christian Church entrance.

Glenn, of Seymour, died after the incident. She was reported to be wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident.

According to THP’s preliminary report, Allred is facing several charges including vehicular homicide, DUI 2nd offense, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, leaving the scene, death of injury, due care, driving without insurance and improper passing.

Both vehicles had other passengers during the incident. The report stated the passenger in Glenn’s car was injured but the passenger in Allred’s car received no injuries.

Editor’s Note: This information will be updated with specifics to the charges.