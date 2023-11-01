MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a 14-year-old who left his guardian’s home in early October and has not returned.

The sheriff’s office requested public assistance to find Taevian Kaysean Jackson, 14, on Wednesday.

According to BCSO, Jackson left his guardian’s home on Marshall Street last month and has not returned. Jackson has been periodically checking in with his guardian through a text message app, but he has been changing the number through the app frequently to avoid being found, BCSO said.

His guardian believes Jackson may be hiding out with some unknown friends in Blount County.

Taevian Kaysean Jackson. (Blount County Sheriff’s Office)

Jackson was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and white Air Force One shoes.

Anyone who has seen or spoken to Jackson in the last few weeks is asked to contact the Blount County Sheriff’s Office’s Investigation division during normal business hours at 865-273-5001. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Blount County Sheriff’s Office’s website.