LOUISVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person has been injured after a shooting at a Louisville home on Sunday, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Marian O’Briant.

Deputies responded after 6 a.m. to shots being fired at a residence on Mentor Road.

A male victim was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment.

“Investigators do not believe it was a random shooting,” O’Briant said.

The investigation is ongoing.