LOUISVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person has been injured after a shooting at a Louisville home on Sunday, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Marian O’Briant.
Deputies responded after 6 a.m. to shots being fired at a residence on Mentor Road.
A male victim was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment.
- 📲 Download the WATE 6 news app to stay updated on the go
- 📩 Sign up for WATE email alerts for breaking news sent to your inbox
- 🚨 Find today’s top stories on WATE.com for Knoxville, TN and all of East Tennessee
“Investigators do not believe it was a random shooting,” O’Briant said.
The investigation is ongoing.