KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 92-year-old missing from Blount County.

Keith Gordon was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 23, on Alnwick Boulevard in Maryville. He may be traveling in a 2010 silver Toyota Corolla with TN TAG BCZ 1997 according to the TBI.

Keith Gordon that may be travelling (Photo via TBI)

The agency added that he has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance. The Silver Alert was issued on behalf of the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

If you see Gordon or the vehicle, you are asked to call the BCSO at 865-983-3620 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

