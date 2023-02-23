A Silver Alert has been issued on behalf of the Blount County Sheriff’s Office for 86-year-old Christopher Sweeney of Maryville. (Photo: TBI)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued on Thursday a Silver Alert on behalf of the Blount County Sheriff’s Office in search of an 86-year-old Maryville man.

According to TBI officials, Christopher Sweeney, 86, was last seen leaving his home in Maryville on Wednesday evening and was driving a white 2005 Toyota 4Runner with TN tag BGQ-8241.

“He has a condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance,” the TBI said in a social media post regarding the Silver Alert.

Sweeney is described as a white male standing at 5’6″ tall and weighing 150 pounds. He is bald and has blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan shirt and blue jeans.

If you see him or the vehicle, please call the Blount County SO at 865-983-3620 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.