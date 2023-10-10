MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Brea Cox and Carly Kite have lived in the Meadowlands Townhomes in Louisville for about two years. Last week, they both got calls when they were at work saying their apartment was on fire.

“I was at work doing a haircut and one of my clients had called me and I got a text from him asking if the kids and I were okay and if Brea was okay and I didn’t know what was going on,” Kite. “So, he sent me a picture of the fire and that’s when I knew it was our apartment.”

“I was at work and I got a couple of calls from the sheriff’s department and didn’t know the number, so I didn’t answer it,” Cox said. “But I had finally called them back because I had about five missed calls and they said it was the Blount County Sheriff Department and my apartment was on fire.”

Kite, her two kids, and Cox were all out of the house, but Cox’s dog was home in her kennel.

“My first thought was my sister and the kids and Delta of course,” Cox. “I saw what time it was, realized they weren’t home, and then I asked about my dog, and she said that she didn’t make it.”

Cox was heartbroken over the news of losing her apartment and her dog on the same day, but then she said a miracle happened.

“I was walking away from the EMTs, back over to my sister across the field, and the police department was yelling my name, and I turned around, and they said, ‘We have your dog. We rescued her.’”

Cox was finally reunited with her dog. Both sisters said they were thankful no one else was home.

“Our bedroom was the one that got most of the damage right above the balcony,” Kite said. “So, I’m just very thankful that I didn’t have my kids and it wasn’t nighttime because we wouldn’t have made it out.”

Now, they’re trying to replace the items they lost. Cox is pregnant with her first baby, which is a girl due in March.

“A lot of the things that I was going to use were going to be handed down from her kids,” Cox said. “So, if anyone has a bassinet, or a crib, or any newborn items that they would like to donate, I would greatly appreciate it.”

Kite is also looking for more clothing items for her two kids. She needs 4T and 5T for her son. She’s also looking for 12-month-old clothes for her daughter.

Both sisters said that as long as their kids have everything they need, they’ll be okay. Those items can be dropped off at Gents Hair Parlor in Maryville.

If you would like to make a monetary donation, you can find their GoFundMe here.