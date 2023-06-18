SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after three people were injured in a plane crash in Blount County. according to the Federal Aviation Administration officials.

On Saturday, officials told WATE the small plane crashed near Seymour Air Park on Boling Road. Three people were found suffering from injuries that were not severe, according to the Chief of the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department John Linsenbigler.

The victims were able to get out of the plane by themselves, Linsenbigler said. Their identities are currently unknown.

The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department also worked to clear a fuel leak from the crash.

The Seymour Air Park is a privately owned airport (TN20) in Blount County about four miles south of the city.