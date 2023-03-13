KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — More than 50 employers including Smith & Wesson and Amazon are expected to attend the Blount County Job Fair next week.

The free event will occur on March 21 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Foothills Mall in Maryville. Attendees should use the entrance between Cancun Restaurant and TJ Maxx.

The job fair is aimed at anyone seeking a job or career development opportunities. More than 50 employers will be on-site offering positions in healthcare, internet technology, hospitality, public services, construction, aviation, education, banking and more. Some of the employers expected are Smith & Wesson, Amazon, the University of Tennessee and Blackberry Farm.

“This is a great opportunity for potential employees to meet one-on-one with area companies or for anyone wanting to further their career,” Jeff Muir, Blount Partnership communications director, said. “We have a variety of employers offering full-time or part-time employment.”

The American Job Center in Alcoa will also be at the event helping attendees with writing resumes and cover letters and researching prospective employers. The job center will also be assisting with training and educational opportunities and job searches.

The full list of participating employers can be found here. Anyone with questions about the event is asked to contact the Blount Partnership at 865-983-2241.