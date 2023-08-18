MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A grand opening celebration for one of Blount County’s newest employers has been announced. The event is planned for the headquarters of one of the country’s oldest gun manufacturers, Smith & Wesson this fall.

The Smith & Wesson Headquarters Grand Opening and fall festival event is set for Saturday, Oct. 7 from noon to 8 p.m. at 1852 Proffitt Springs Rd.

The company announced in September 2021 that it would relocate its headquarters from Massachusetts to East Tennessee, along with distribution, assembly and other major operations. A groundbreaking ceremony at the 240-acre headquarters campus was held in Partnership Park North in Maryville in November 2021.

“Great American companies like Smith & Wesson, who had the option to relocate anywhere in the nation, chose the best state in America and that’s Tennessee,” Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said at the groundbreaking ceremony.

Their move to East Tennessee created hundreds of new jobs in Blount County. Smith & Wesson was based in Springfield, Mass. since 1852, and is one of the world’s leading manufacturers and designers of firearms.