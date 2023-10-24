MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The U.S. Post Office announced last week its new delivery performance numbers remain steady across the country. The post office said two and a half days is the average time to deliver mail or a package.

However, a Maryville man disagrees with the numbers, saying the delivery of his first-class mail is sporadic and he’s really disappointed with package delivery.

Daniel Jenkins and his wife are frustrated with the slow delivery of their mail. The couple has lived at their home in Maryville for nearly 20 years. Their mail, from the city’s main post office, used to be delivered promptly with few problems until recently.

“It’s been sporadic at best. They deliver late at night when they do deliver between 9 and 10 o’clock at night,” said Jenkins. “It’s been this way for probably six months.”

He said that many of his neighbors have told him they’re experiencing the same delay with their mail.

Jenkins uses informed delivery to track when packages arrive at the post office and are delivered to his home. The delivery site is provided by the Postal Service to track packages.

“The informed delivery service is when they receive the mail and when it’s going to be delivered,” said Jenkins.

He is a diabetic. For the sugar-free candy he ordered from Amazon, it shows it arrived in Maryville last Tuesday.

“It was out for delivery on the 17th to us, but it still hasn’t arrived and now it says ‘no delivery date.’ It’s waiting for a delivery scan. Today will be day number 4,” Jenkins.

He also ordered a Bird Buddy. It made it to the post office last Tuesday as well.

“It also arrived at the same time. It has the same notification that it is waiting for a delivery scan,” said Jenkins. “I’ve used their feedback on this website and I’ve told them about every package and when we haven’t received mail. I haven’t received any response at all. I think the post office is overloaded. I think they’re short-handed. I don’t think they have enough carriers.”

WATE reached out to the post office about questions raised by Jenkins. In an email, we were told “Like many other businesses, the Maryville Post Office is experiencing temporary staffing issues. We are addressing this through hiring fairs in Maryville.”

“Mail carriers face unique challenges. While the goal is to finalize mail delivery during daylight hours, later-day deliveries are sometimes unavoidable due to inclement weather, traffic issues, or other unplanned events.”

Jenkins received the two packages that he was expecting. He told us they arrived Saturday around 9 p.m.

The postal service told us it strives to provide the best possible service to its customers and apologized for any inconvenience that may have been experienced by its customers in Maryville.