KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person has been arrested and accused of bringing a gun to a football game at Heritage High School in Blount County on September 1.

Isaiah Bowman, 18, has been charged with delivery of schedule 6 narcotics, possession of a firearm while on school property, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a report from the sheriff’s office, two deputies responded to the school after School Resource Deputies found marijuana and a firearm in Bowman’s possession.

The SROs told the responding deputies that someone told them there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from a group of people near the entrance to the football game. They approached the group and questioned them. Bowman reportedly told the SROs that he had a joint. This led to him being searched and a small SCCY 9mm pistol as well as 18 grams of marijuana was found in a fanny pack he was carrying according to the report.

The report claims that Bowman told officers he found that firearm “almost a year previous on the street near his house in Knoxville and had been carrying it ever since.” He reportedly added that his brother had been in a shooting and he carried it for protection. Officers made contact with Bowman’s girlfriend, who confirmed his story about finding the gun a year previously.

Bowman was arrested and taken to Blount County Jail. The pistol and marijuana were seized and placed in evidence lockers according to the report.