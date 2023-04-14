KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Storms brought hail to some areas of East Tennessee on Friday, including Maryville.

The WATE Storm Team forecasted the potential there would be a low-end threat for severe storms on Friday, and these storms brought in some hail. Meteorologist Ken Weathers explained that these types of storms are quite common during the spring season.

The greatest threat for these storms Friday evening would be east of Knoxville toward the Smokies. Weathers explained that Fridays storms would not produce tornadoes, but any storms that develop could bring some gusty winds up to 60 mph and even some hail up to one inch in diameter.

Viewers from Maryville shared photos of the hail that came in with the storm.

As of 3 p.m., the Storm Team said there has only been one warning, but another one cannot be ruled out. Through Friday evening, the odds for a severe weather warnings will decrease, according to Weathers, because there there will be a loss of instability or “storm fuel” available in the atmosphere.

At 3:25 p.m., a Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for areas of Cocke, Green, Hamblen, Hawkins, and Jefferson counties.

Weathers explained that while severe storms can happen anytime of year, most storms that bring the greatest risk for severe weather and possible tornadoes happen between March and May.

For the latest forecast information, visit the WATE Storm Team’s forecast page.