ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — Streetlights in Alcoa have turned blue and purple due to a manufacturing defect.

The lights were originally white and crews have been working to replace the defective lights since late January. Ryan Trentham, electric director for the City of Alcoa, said several cities nationwide had the same issue.

“There is a phosphorus coating, during the manufacturing process, they put around the actual LED to control what color the light output is,” Trentham said. “One manufacturer, in particular, has a batch of defective units that causes that phosphorus coating to wear off a lot quicker than designed or planned.”

Without that coating, the color no longer appears white.

“As that phosphorus wears out, it causes the white light to turn from white to purple, and then eventually purple to blue over a shorter time than originally planned,” he said.

Aside from the looks, the purple and blue lights provide less light for drivers at night.

“From a public safety point of view, it’s a little bit concerning just from the distress it may cause motorists, with being able to visualize their surroundings, and so we are trying to as quick as we can get those replaced,” Trentham said.

American Electric Lighting, the company that manufactured the street lights, has sent replacements and the city has replaced about half of them so far, according to Trentham.

“For us, we were only impacted about 120 fixtures, roughly. Fortunately, the manufacturer is standing behind this manufacturing defect so we recently received all the replacement units so it’s just a matter of us filtering as we can to try and get them changed out,” he said.

Trentham predicts it will take about three to four months to replace the remainder of the defective lights.