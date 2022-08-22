MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Maryville Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after a fire alarm led to the discovery of two people dead from gunshots.

The dead have been identified as 41-year-old Christina Costa and 40-year-old Sam Olea.

Maryville police and firefighters responded to a fire alarm at the Regal Tower Condominiums on Greenbelt Drive around 2:38 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters evacuated the residents from the building.

A trail of gasoline stretching from the elevator entrance into the residence where Costa and Olea were found was discovered by investigators, Maryville Police and Fire Chief Tony Crisp said.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

Crisp said the gas trail ended in the back bedroom of the residence where investigators found the two dead along with a gas can and some accelerants. Both had gunshot wounds.