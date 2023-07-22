SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Blount County Saturday morning.

The TBI said their investigation determined that a 911 call was made around 11:12 a.m. from an individual in the 2600 block of Old Chilhowee Road. When deputies arrived, they talked with a separate person inside who refused to come outside.

The Blount County SWAT team responded, began negotiations, and, after a lengthy period of talks, made entry into the home, TBI said.

According to the release, the SWAT team fired and struck the individual. The TBI said it is investigating the reason that happened.

The TBI said the person was taken to an area hospital for treatment and no one else was injured.

At the request of the District Attorney General Ryan Desmond, special agents with the TBI are investigating the shooting.