MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Human trafficking is an ongoing problem in the U.S. and several agencies like the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are trying to combat and hopefully, one day, end trafficking.

According to the TBI, 75 counties have reported at least one case of human sex trafficking in the last 24 months. Eight of those counties, including Knox County, have reported more than 100 cases in that same time period.

Knox County is one of the four Tennessee counties that has reported more than 100 minor human sex trafficking cases in the last two years.

Several organizations in East Tennessee are joining the fight to combat this. The Red Sand Project brings awareness to those who have slipped through the cracks in society as human trafficking continues.

Pouring sand in the sidewalk cracks is a simple act, but these small actions build on one another to make big changes.

“We all know it’s a horrible thing and we don’t even know it’s happening,” said Kathleen Christy, with the Blount County Public Library.

Human trafficking can happen anywhere at any time, whether it is a small or large community. That is why is it important to bring awareness to this silent crime.

“It happens and we don’t know it. We don’t want to know about it understandably but it happens,” Christy said. “We can know about it, we need to be aware of the warning signs and be on the lookout for it. We can teach our children to be careful of strangers.”

Each bag of sand taken and spread throughout the cracks of community sidewalks is added awareness to this horrible problem.

So, what exactly is the Red Sand Project?

“It’s an interactive art exhibition that community members participate in,” said Haley Summers, the Blount County Health Department’s public health educator. “They pour red sand in the cracks of any sidewalk throughout the community to represent those who have survived human trafficking.”

Blount County residents have bought into the Red Sand Project and are happy that more is being done to bring awareness to this issue.

“I’ve gotten a lot of response from patrons,” Christy said. “People have asked about it and they are very supportive. How can you be against fighting human trafficking?”

The TBI was given original jurisdiction over human trafficking in 2015, meaning they can work cases without the request of a local district attorney general. The General Assembly has also allocated funding for four designated TBI special agents who work investigations across the state.

Shared Hope International, a leading non-profit in the fight against human trafficking, has ranked Tennessee number one because of its comprehensive work to address this issue. If you suspect someone you know is involved in human trafficking, you can call the national hotline at 1-888-373-7888, text them at 233-733, or visit humantraffickinghotline.org.