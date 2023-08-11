MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three men are behind bars after a Maryville burglary uncovered a “burglary and theft ring” according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

BCSO said on Friday that the arrests were made in the theft ring spanning multiple counties.

Monday morning, deputies responded to the Maryville Top Shop in reference to an overnight burglary where a fully loaded box truck containing cabinets, along with several tools, was reportedly stolen, the sheriff’s office said.

A short time later, deputies received a call from a residence on Adams Road about the resident receiving a delivery of cabinets that they did not order, according to BCSO.

While on their way to the residence, deputies stopped a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle seen at the Maryville Top Shop around the time of the burglary. The sheriff’s office said during the stop, deputies arrested Chester Lee Tinch, 40, of Maryville, and Billy Joe Teaster, 40, of Maryville, on outstanding warrants.

Tinch was charged with two counts of theft of property, seven counts of burglary, two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, vandalism, violation of probation, and violation of pretrial release according to BCSO. Of those, five counts of burglary charges and the two counts of theft of a motor vehicle charges were the results of cases worked by Alcoa Police Department investigators, BCSO said.

Teaster was charged with theft of property and failure to appear in court.

Continuing the investigation, investigators served a search warrant at a Townsend residence belonging to Walter (Cory) Callahan, 32, where they found several of the stolen cabinets. Callahan was charged with burglary and three counts of theft of property, BCSO said.

BCSO investigators also located a vehicle in Maryville that was stolen from a Sevierville dealership during the Townsend search.

According to the sheriff’s office, all three are being held in the Blount County Correctional Facility pending hearings in the Blount County General Sessions Court.

BCSO said the investigation is ongoing.