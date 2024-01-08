BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Blount County Sherriff’s Office has released information regarding a toddler’s death in a house fire that happened on Old Whites Mill Road in Blount County Sunday morning.

First responders were called to a single-wide mobile home that was on fire. According to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, a total of three people were taken to the hospital.

An autopsy has been scheduled for the toddler girl, and Blount County Fire Investigators will meet Monday afternoon to investigate the origin of the fire.

One deputy was injured as he broke the glass to get inside the residence. He has since received stitches.