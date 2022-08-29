TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) — The Townsend Area Volunteer Fire Department has been borrowing and using old protective gear for two decades, but that’s over after the department purchased 30 sets of new turnout gear.

According to Chief Don Stallions, the purchase of new gear was a years-long goal. In fact, Stallions has worn the same turnout gear for the past 20 years.

Turnout gear refers to the heavy coats, trousers and stout boots firefighters need to face the heat.

The contrast between the new gear and the old is obvious. While the old gear features worn-out zippers, fuzzy Velcro, pulled stitching, and faded reflective bands, the new gear features magnetic flaps, upgraded inner liners, and breathable material.

Chief Don Stallions shows a donated jacket given to the Townsend Volunteer Fire Department

Chief Stallions shows one of the new jackets

The new jackets feature harnesses that can be used to pull firefighters from danger

The new jackets also feature upgraded liners that help wick away moisture

New leather boots aim to be more comfortable and resilient

In addition, firefighters will be wearing upgraded boots.

“The boots we had been using were rubber boots, which do provide protection but they’re loose-fitting, they’re not nearly as comfortable when you’re on scene hours on end,” explained Stallions. “They get a lot colder, they’re just not as comfortable as a good leather boot is.”

However, the new gear did not come without challenges. For the past few years, the department has faced canceled fundraisers, rejections, and disappointment.

“We applied for the grant and was turned down for the grant,” said Stallions. “Our major fundraisers are the festivals. Well, during COVID, the festivals were canceled so we lost the income which made us eligible for some of the city’s ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds. So the city gave us $50,000 and then we used our own funds that we had saved up for the other $50,000.”

Even though the new gear has arrived, the department isn’t saying farewell to all of its old gear.

“Some of it we’ll use for our junior firefighters,” Stallions told WATE. “If it’s in really good shape, we may donate and some of it we’re going to keep around for when we have new members come around.”

The National Fire Protection Association recommends fire departments get new gear once every five years. This means Townsend’s fire department was about four rounds of new gear late. However, Chief Stallions pointed out it’s difficult for any fire department, let alone a volunteer-based one, to meet that recommendation.’

Finally, when it comes to the pieces that have seen it all, that gear will remain safely (and sentimentally) tucked away.