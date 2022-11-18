MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two Blount County brothers share more than a birthday. They retired on the same day from the same Sheriff’s Office as well.

Friday, Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong and the staff at the Sheriff’s office congratulated Jerry and Terry Orr on their retirement. Both Jerry and Terry have been with the department for over 35 years.

Jerry began working with the Sheriff’s office as a patrolman in 1985, back when the sheriff’s department only had two or three deputies on patrol for the whole county, BCSO said. In his time of service, he worked in the narcotics unit, and the DEA task force, as a SWAT team commander, and as Chairman of the Board for the Blount County Rescue Squad. During his time on the DEA task force, he worked drug cases across the country and the world, according to BCSO.

Terry, who BCSO described as Jerry’s “younger twin brother” impacted the community in a different way. Although he started out with the Sheriff’s Office as a patrol cop in 1986, he has been serving as a school resource officer since 2011 at Heritage Middle School, where BCSO says he is well known for remembering names and recalling stories of most of the students who have passed through the halls of HMS.

“He has left an indelible mark and made a difference in the lives of many 6th through 8th grade students at HMS. Parents and students of these children from many years ago still remember Deputy Orr with fondness because of his patience and the love and respect he continues to show the students he has mentored.” BCSO said when describing Terry.

Outside of work, BCSO says his commitment to service continues through his involvement in “Santa Cop”, where he and other officers distribute free toys to Blount County’s children.

“Jerry and Terry Orr have both dedicated their adult lives to public service, and though we want them to enjoy their retirements, we will miss them here at the Sheriff’s Office. But we also know that their footprints on Blount County and the legacies they leave behind will remain strong through their continued efforts to make Blount County a better place. Best wishes to two of the best. We love you. It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later.” BCSO said in their Facebook post.

While many in the comments section say the pair’s retirement is well deserved but bittersweet.

“Best wishes to two of the best. We love you.” BCSO said.