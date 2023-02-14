MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people from Maryville were arrested in connection with a string of residential, outbuilding, and utility trailer building burglaries that began in early January, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office said.

The investigation into the six burglaries lead to a search warrant being executed at a residence on Level Drive on Monday, BCSO said. The search, which involved the Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, was where investigators arrested Robert Wayne Jennings, 49, and Amanda Nichole Jackson, 40.

The burglaries that BCSO said Jenning and Jackson were connected with include:

On January 7, deputies responded to two homes on Clendenen Road because of reports of outbuilding and utility trailers being burglarized. Items listed as stolen include multiple power tools and other miscellaneous items .

on Clendenen Road because of reports of outbuilding and utility trailers being burglarized. Items listed as stolen include and other . On January 27, deputies responded to a call of a construction trailer was burglarized and multiple power tools being stolen from High Pointe Way.

and from High Pointe Way. On February 6, deputies responded to a report that two homes under construction on Farm of the Smokies Way were burglarized and vandalized.

on Farm of the Smokies Way were On February 12, deputies responded to a report of burglary and vandalism of a residence, an outbuilding and a utility trailer on Ellejoy Road. Items taken from this burglary included power tools as well as a washer and dryer, BCSO said.

Jennings is charged with four counts of burglary, four counts of theft, four counts of vandalism, and three counts of aggravated burglary according to BCSO. The Sheriff’s Office said that he is being held on $235,000 in bonds. Jackson is charged with one count of theft of property and is being held on a $200,000 bond. Both Jennings and Jackson’s bonds are pending a hearing at 9 a.m. on February 17.

During the February 13 search, investigators recovered the washer and dryer that were reported stolen from the residence burglarized on February 12, the Sheriff’s Office said. BCSO explained that the washer and dryer were recovered because the owners recorded the serial numbers on the appliances.