LEXINGTON, Ky. (WATE) — A federal court in Kentucky has indicted two men accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars in sports cards from stores in Tennessee and Kentucky.

According to the indictment report, Coy Lee Best and Thomas Z. Kasemeyer face charges of conspiracy and interstate transportation of stolen goods. They are accused of a series of break-ins at sports memorabilia shops in Tennessee and Kentucky and reselling the stolen goods to other businesses.

The indictment alleges Best and Kasemeyer burglarized a sports card store in Knoxville in May 2021 and sold the stolen merchandise at a store in Corbin, Kentucky.

WATE reported that Eddie’s Sports Treasures in Fountain City was burglarized around that time.

Prosecutors said the two burglarized a store in Mt Juliet, Tennessee outside of Nashville on Christmas Eve 2021. The indictment states they attempted to resell the stolen merchandise again in Corbin when the manager refused to purchase them, they drove to St. Paul, Virginia and resold them there.

They also allegedly broke in to two shops in Kentucky in January 2022. The indictment states most of the stolen items from these robberies, including an autographed Joe Burrow card, were sold to a store in Lenoir City, Tennessee.

The charge of conspiracy carries a maximum prison sentence of five years imprisonment and a fine of $250,000. The charge of interstate transportation of stolen goods carries a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.

Court documents show that Best was confined at the Blount County Adult Detention Facility in Maryville on Oct. 20 as he awaited trial.