MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people are in custody after Blount County deputies found several dogs that were severely malnourished in a Friendsville home Sunday night, according to Sheriff James Lee Berrong.

James Albert Cardona, 43, and Rebecca Marie Bennett, 47, were charged with aggravated cruelty to animals (Class E felony), and eight counts of cruelty to animals (Class A misdemeanor).

A Blount County deputy said he arrived at an area near Marble Hill Road and Dunlap Hollow Road after a call about a suspicious man walking a dog.

The man, identified as Cardona, told the deputy that he was attacked by the same dog he was walking. The deputy reported seeing injuries on Cardona that were described as “superficial, non-puncturing and old by nature.” They also observed the dog to be non-aggressive, according to the report.

The deputy took Cardona to his residence on Misty Valley Road. He said the home had multiple dogs with no immediate shelter, food, or water. There were also reports of a partially burned dog in a burn barrel.

As the deputy continued his investigation, they found two puppies inside a wooden utility building with no air, food or water visible and squalid conditions.

Bennett was reported to have returned to the home. She told the deputies she lived at the property, but she did not notice the dogs were malnourished.

Cardon and Bennett were taken to the Blount County Correctional Facility. They’re scheduled to be in the sessions court on Nov. 9.

Cardona and Bennett are held with $100,000 bonds each.