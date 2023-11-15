KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people have been sentenced in an Alcoa homicide case from 2021 according to the Blount County Criminal Court.

Steven Greene and Heidi Litton have been sentenced to 25 years behind bars. Both pleaded guilty to the murder of 26-year-old John Willis. Willis was found dead at his Louisville home in February of 2021.

According to court documents, Litton pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and three counts of felony murder in November 2023. Greene pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, especially aggravated burglary, and tampering with evidence in May 2023.

Greene was arrested by Alcoa Police and the Blount County SWAT team soon after the body was found. Litton wasn’t connected to the murder until June 2023 when she was arrested for planning the murder.