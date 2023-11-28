MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you live in East Tennessee and do not have a warm place to go back to at night, one church in Blount County may have a place for you.

The Warming Center at First Baptist Church of Maryville, located at 202 W Lamar Alexander Parkway, has been an outlet for those that are less fortunate to go to in the area for more than half of a decade. This year will be no different.

“This is the sixth year we’ve done this and it’s a chance to get people in and out of the cold, I mean it’s that simple,” Phil Hoffman with John 3:16 Outreach said. “And feed them and give them a place to sleep, a place to take a shower.”

The purpose of the program is to provide relief for those who need it on every night that temperatures drop below 25 degrees.

“People don’t have place to turn below 30 degrees or below 35 degrees,” Hoffman said. “There’s just no place for people to go to get warm at night because things are closed.”

Hoffman is a former physician who used to see patients in emergency rooms for health scares related to cold weather. He said that this is essential for those without a home to go to.

“I watch people come in half frozen to death in the emergency room,” Hoffman said. “When I’m crawling in my nice warm bed at night and people are outside sleeping, it’s just very unsettling.”

Founder of John 3:16 outreach Allen Helton said that it is vital that everybody leans on each other to lend a helping hand during these times.

“It opens every heart and that’s really what the whole community needs,” Helton said. “To see unconditional love and care for those that are less fortunate.”

Hoffman and Helton both said that they are working to get a permanent warming center in their own building soon.