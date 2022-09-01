MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new high-tech learning tool at William Blount High School is providing real human anatomy on a life-size scale.

Students can now use the Anatomage Table to visualize and dissect human anatomy without the traditional cadaver.

“We can’t have a cadaver because it’s too much upkeep and it really stinks. This was the next best step to have it digital,” said Nurse educator Tracie Blankenship.

The table provides an interactive, life-size touch screen experience and can be positioned horizontally or vertically. Students use a stylus to examine the different layers such as muscles and bones, as well as view the development of a fetus.

“Usually, you have to go into the hospitals and do this stuff where we can go just right next door in our classroom and start dissecting stuff,” said Chloe O’Callaghan, a senior at William Blount High School.

Blankenship believes the table offers better content to engage students and hold their interest.

“When you’re doing anatomy and physiology you can memorize all day long but when you can put your hands on it and learn it that way it’s just much better for them, they are going to retain it when they understand it better,” said Blankenship.

The imaging system includes male and female, Asian and Caucasian models. Students can use the virtual cadavers to visually examine how cardiac and other vital functions are carried out in the human body.

“I want to go into perfusion, which is the heart and lungs, so being able to see how the heart works within every piece of the body and how the blood flows are very important to me,” said Jack Pressley, a junior at William Blount High School.

Blankenship is excited to use this new tool to help prepare students for college and careers in healthcare.

“The kids are really going to benefit from it. The students will be ahead when they get out of here. When they graduate with anatomy behind them, they are going to be so much more prepared for secondary education,” said Blankenship.

Blankenship let the school’s criminal justice and agriculture teacher know the Anatomage Table is available to them too. The Table’s virtual library also has animal cadavers, including a dog and a turtle.