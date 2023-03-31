KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An 18-year-old woman was charged with criminal homicide Thursday following a police investigation into the death of her seven-month-old baby, Blount County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office released that deputies responded to a residence on Evelyn Avenue for a call of an unresponsive seven-month-old baby. When they arrived, the girl was not breathing, and she was taken by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Soniemy Benitez Melendez (Blount County Sheriff’s Office.)

The preliminary results of an autopsy done at Knox County Regional Forensic Center found that the baby died as a result of asphyxiation, according to the release.

A two-year-old who lives at the residence was placed with a family member by DCS, BCSO said.

Soniemy Benitez Melendez, 18, of Maryville, is charged with criminal homicide following the investigation, according to the release.

She is being held in the Blount County Correctional Facility on a $500,000 bond, and she will appear in Blount County General Sessions County on April 3.