LOUISVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 42-year-old Louisville woman has been arrested after the sheriff said she fired a shotgun at a sanitation vehicle as it arrived to pick up her trash.

Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong said deputies arrested Theresa M. Reynolds, 42, of Cub Drive in Louisville on Wednesday afternoon. She has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

According to a post from the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to Cub Drive around 1 p.m. after receiving a complaint from two sanitation workers that a woman, identified as Reynolds, at a residence on their route fired a shotgun at their vehicle. The men reportedly explained to deputies that “she shot the ground with the shotgun toward the vehicle.”

The men went on to say that Reynolds “began yelling at them and pulled out an iPad and asked them if they wanted her to video her shooting them,” according to the post from the sheriff’s office. The men then turned around and left. Reynolds reportedly fired another round at their truck and struck the passenger door.

Once in a safe area, the men called 911 to report the incident.

According to the sheriff’s office, when deputies arrived at the home, Reynolds refused to come out. The Sheriff’s Office SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) and Crisis Negotiation teams were then called and would take Reynolds into custody.

Reynolds is in custody at the Blount County Correctional Facility where she is being held on bonds totaling $20,000. She has a hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court scheduled for on June 2, 2023.