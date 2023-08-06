BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A West Virginia woman has died in a Blount County crash on Thursday, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary report.

Law enforcement responded to a crash on Old Knoxville Highway around 7:27 p.m. During the investigation, Melissa L. Lacono, 49, was reported to have died in the crash and two people in another vehicle were injured.

According to the report, Lacono was traveling north in a Chevy Cobalt on Old Knoxville Highway when her vehicle hit a Toyota Sienna, occupied by two people, that was traveling south. Both vehicles went off of the road into an embankment.

THP claims Lacono’s vehicle failed to stay in one lane. According to the report, Lacono and the passenger in the Toyota were not wearing a seat belts.

Old Knoxville Highway closed between the entrances of Littlebrook Circle around 7:45 p.m. as the THP investigated the crash. The Blount County Sheriff’s Office told the public to find an alternative route.

The highway was closed for several hours but soon opened early Friday morning.