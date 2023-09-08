LOUISVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Blount County Sheriff’s Office has launched a death investigation after a woman was found dead on Friday.
A woman in her 60s was found dead at a residence off of Samples Road in Louisville, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson.
The identity of the woman has not yet been released. No other details were immediately available.
An autopsy will be conducted at the Knox County Regional Forensic Center in the coming days.