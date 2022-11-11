MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Maryville is the newest city getting a Yassin’s Falafel House location.

Yassin’s Falafel House has become a popular place to get delicious falafel, shawarma, Gyro and more at their two locations in Downtown Knoxville and Cedar Bluff. Now, the business is expanding its reach outside of Knoxville.

The new location of Yassin’s Falafel House is opening at 212 Hamilton Crossing Drive on Friday, November 11, at 4:30 p.m.

The new location getting ready. (Yassin’s Falafel House) A painted rock celebrates the new Maryville restaurant. (Yassin’s Falafel House)

“Fryer and Grill at the Max power meat and vegetables plus sauce are fresh, Friendly and lovely faces are hired, Ribbon Cutting Scissor arrived, All what we need tomorrow is YOU for our new location grand opening, 11/11/2022 at 4:30 212 Hamilton Crossing dr Looking forward to seeing you soon.” Yassin’s Falafel House shared on Facebook Thursday.