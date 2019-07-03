Blount County official: Tremont Lodge event center look like total loss after fire

Authorities in Hawkins County responded to a fire at a Townsend resort just after midnight Wednesday.

Blount County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a resort fire in Townsend just before 1 a.m. Wednesday. The building that burned was the event center at the Tremont Lodge & Resort. Nobody was inside the event center at the time of the fire.

A Blount County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said, “according to the report, it looks like it is a total loss.”

Townsend Fire Department was also on the scene of the fire.

The case has been assigned to fire investigators. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.