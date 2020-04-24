Blount County Schools release graduation plans

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Blount County School District has released its plans for graduation ceremonies.
Heritage High School will get to walk on July 24 at 6 p.m.
Samuel Everett School of Innovation’s graduation will take place on July 28 at 6 p.m..
William Blount High School seniors will walk on July 31 at 6 p.m.
All those ceremonies taking place at the schools’ respective football fields.
This comes as the state education department releases guidelines for graduation events.
Those new guidelines suggest using football stadiums or large arenas, seating families in every third row with graduates six feet apart and increasing the number of ceremonies to decrease the size of each gathering. Other suggested sites include drive-ins and parking lots.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: State, county COVID-19 case counts continue to climb; Gov. Lee sets date for safer-at-home order to expire April 30
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- LIST: COVID-19 assessment sites in East Tennessee
- Knoxville mayor preparing for remote State of the City Address
- 120 positive cases of COVID-19 at Middle Tennessee Tyson plant
- KARM asks for notes to help lift spirits
- MEDIC Regional Blood Center takes first plasma donations to fight COVID-19
- Walmart mandating one-way aisles starting Thursday
- Coronavirus: Drive-in protest for more inmate release at KCHD
- Watch: As coronavirus ravages nursing homes, feds hope to better track outbreak
- Migrant farmworkers exempt from Trump’s immigration ban
- Free COVID-19 testing event at Knoxville Civic Coliseum Saturday, April 25
- On Your Side: What to expect at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site
- Local leaders, business owner react to President Trump temporarily suspending immigration amid COVID-19 economy reboot
- New data released on long-term care facilities impacted by COVID-19 in TN