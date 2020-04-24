Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tennessee: 24 active Knox County COVID-19 cases; 207 total
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Blount County Schools release graduation plans

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Blount County School District has released its plans for graduation ceremonies.

Heritage High School will get to walk on July 24 at 6 p.m.

Samuel Everett School of Innovation’s graduation will take place on July 28 at 6 p.m..

William Blount High School seniors will walk on July 31 at 6 p.m.

All those ceremonies taking place at the schools’ respective football fields.

This comes as the state education department releases guidelines for graduation events.

Those new guidelines suggest using football stadiums or large arenas, seating families in every third row with graduates six feet apart and increasing the number of ceremonies to decrease the size of each gathering. Other suggested sites include drive-ins and parking lots.

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter