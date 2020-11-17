Blount County Schools shift students to online learning next week

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Students at Blount County Schools are shifting to virtual learning next week ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday due to staffing concerns and multiple student quarantines related to the coronavirus, according to school officials.
In a message sent Monday night to Blount County families, the shift to virtual learning is set to begin on Monday, Nov. 23, and Tuesday, Nov. 24. The district will then have a three-day break/holiday for Thanksgiving.
The move is expected to last until Monday, Nov. 30, when in-person learning students may return to school.
The district also plans to sanitized all school buildings while students are away.
This is a developing story.
