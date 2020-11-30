Blount County Schools to require masks for all students, faculty and visitors

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Blount County Schools announced Monday that face coverings will be required inside schools.
Blount County Schools will require all employees, students and visitors inside school buildings to wear a face covering. The school also listed four exemptions in a statement posted to their social media pages on Monday.
Instances where masks will not be required in Blount County Schools
- When eating or drinking
- When a documented medical condition is submitted to the school principal; health, behavioral, or other disability concerns, as noted in his or her IEP or 504 plan(s)
- On a case-by-case basis for specific instructional needs and other activities (such as when 6 feet of distancing can be maintained, outdoor recess and/or other appropriately distanced activities), as determined by the principal in consultation with the teacher
- Special or behavioral or individualized needs as determined by the principal
The school system did not disclose in the release when the requirement would take effect. Blount County Schools returned to in-person learning on Monday after switching to remote learning for November 23 and November 24 ahead of Thanksgiving.
