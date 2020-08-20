Blount County Sheriff: Alabama woman dies in motorcycle accident on ‘The Dragon’

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 44-year-old woman, driving a motorcycle Trike, was killed Wednesday in a crash on the portion of U.S. Highway 129 in Blount County known as “The Dragon.”

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that an Alabama woman had died and a passenger was injured in a motorcycle accident on “The Dragon” (U.S. Highway 129), a popular scenic roadway in East Tennessee.

According to BCSO, Lisa Renee Green, 44, of Clanton, Ala., was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel with AMR Ambulance Service. A passenger on the motorcycle, Amos Tallent, 42, of Ellejay, Ga. was taken by Rural Metro Ambulance Service to Blount Memorial Hospital where he is receiving treatment for his injuries.

The initial investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Unit revealed that shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, BCSO deputies responded to mile marker 4.3 on the stretch of U.S. Highway 129 known as The Dragon to the call of a motorcycle accident. Investigators determined that Green was traveling north on the Dragon and as she negotiated a right curve she looked away from the road briefly and traveled into a ditch on the left side of the roadway; as the Trike came out of the ditch, she over-corrected, causing the Trike to turn over onto the roadway.

The Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Unit is continuing to investigate the accident.

The Dragon, also known as “the Tail of the Dragon,” (U.S. Highway 129) is a scenic roadway popular among motorcyclists and driving enthusiasts that runs from East Tennessee into North Carolina. The highway has been the site of several fatal motorcycle accidents over a number of years.