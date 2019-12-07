Blount County Sheriff now offering reward for information in Friday night’s hit-and-run

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- The Blount County Sheriff’s office is now offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the hit-and-run suspect from Friday night.

Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong announced that the sheriff’s office is offering $1,000.00 for information leading to the arrest of the individual who struck a bicyclist Friday night.

The victim Troy Christopher Sample, 36, remains at University of Tennessee Medical Center in critical condition.

Deputies say Sample was struck near Peterson Lane near Old Niles Ferry Road around 8 p.m. Friday. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

The suspect vehicle will likely have front-end damage. If you have any information regarding the incident your asked to call the Blount County Dispatch at 865-983-3620.